North Topeka traffic stop leads to drug arrest

A Topeka man faces many charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after a traffic stop early Monday morning.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man faces many charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after a traffic stop early Monday morning.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s office states that a 50-year-old man is behind bars after a traffic stop was conducted Monday, May 2, near NW Topeka Blvd. and NW Independence Ave. after 12:30 a.m. The Sheriff’s office says a deputy pulled over a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban for speeding, but upon further investigation found drugs.

The driver of the suburban, Richard L. Stang, 50, of Topeka was arrested following the traffic stop and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections. He faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to wear a seat belt, driving without a valid driver’s license, operating without proper registration, and speeding.

The case still remains under investigation.

