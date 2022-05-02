Advertisement

No injuries reported in structure fire on Freeman Rd. in Manhattan

No injuries reported in structure fire on Freeman Rd. in Manhattan
By Becky Goff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Fire crews were called out to a structure fire in the 4600 Block of Freeman Road north of Manhattan on Sunday evening.

A neighbor reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the single-story residence at 9:38 pm.

Fire crews extinguished the fire shortly before 11:00 pm, with twenty firefighters responding to the scene.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

One pet was located deceased inside the residence.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation as of 11:45 pm Sunday, and damage estimate is still being determined.

