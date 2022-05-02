Advertisement

Montara water tower damaged in Friday storms

The one-million gallon tower is being added to improve fire flow and safety in the Montara...
The one-million gallon tower is being added to improve fire flow and safety in the Montara Pressure Zone(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka water tower was severely damaged in Friday’s storms.

Winds caved in the bowl of a water tower under construction in Montara. The City of Topeka says it is likely a total loss.

The City says it is currently conducting damage estimates and coming up with plans for repair. They say the contractor will be responsible for any additional costs related to replacing the bowl. The City didn’t have an estimate on how long the project will be set back by the damage, but did say the tower was originally expected to be done by January 17, 2023.

The tower is meant to provide greater fire flow and continue to provide safe water in the event one of the two towers were lost.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured early Monday in a motorcycle crash near S.W. 16th and College in...
Woman seriously injured in early-morning motorcycle crash in central Topeka
Geary Co Marine Unit is searching for a male who possibly drowned swimming to shore in Milford...
Geary Co. searching for a male who possibly drowned swimming to shore in Milford Lake Saturday
Shawnee County Emergency Management said a storm uprooted trees at Auburn Cemetery Friday night.
Trees uprooted in Auburn Cemetery from Friday night’s storm
OU meteorology students killed in crash Friday while reportedly storm chasing
A powerful tornado left behind extensive damage in Andover, Kansas.
GALLERY: Tornados ripped through Kansas Friday night and left devastating damage in their wake

Latest News

Riley Co. Police Dept.
RCPD officer to appear in court for off-duty fight
Severe Storm Winds and Heavy Rain Expected This Evening
Severe Storm Winds and Heavy Rain Expected This Evening
Safe Kids Kansas
Safe Kids Kansas teaming up with Envista for May ‘Cares Challenge’
Live at Five