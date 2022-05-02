Montara water tower damaged in Friday storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka water tower was severely damaged in Friday’s storms.

Winds caved in the bowl of a water tower under construction in Montara. The City of Topeka says it is likely a total loss.

The City says it is currently conducting damage estimates and coming up with plans for repair. They say the contractor will be responsible for any additional costs related to replacing the bowl. The City didn’t have an estimate on how long the project will be set back by the damage, but did say the tower was originally expected to be done by January 17, 2023.

The tower is meant to provide greater fire flow and continue to provide safe water in the event one of the two towers were lost.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.