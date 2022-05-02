Monday forecast: Scattered showers/storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This week will be cool with several chances for rain with the highest chance for rain today, Wednesday and Thursday. The good news is it will be warming up this weekend with sun making a return to the area as well which means most of the work week will be cloudy.

All eyes will be on a warm front today because that will determine how warm it’s able to get AND where the higher risk for severe weather will be. While hail and wind are the primary hazards this evening, a tornado can’t be ruled out if that warm front can get far enough north. Areas south of I-70 will have the highest chance for a tornado if there is one, however the bullseye for the higher probability of a tornado will occur south of the WIBW viewing area.

Normal High: 72/Normal Low: 50 (WIBW)

Today: Scattered showers/storms all day but the chance increases this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s north with an easterly wind all day but getting in the 60s especially southeast of the turnpike thanks to a southeasterly wind. Gusts up to 30 mph for all of northeast KS.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms mainly before midnight when severe weather will occur. Lows in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds E/NW 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds N 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Showers/storms start to increase especially by Wednesday afternoon and continue through Thursday night. As of now the severe weather threat is low Wednesday but no risk for severe weather on Thursday. In fact there are indications we may not even have t-storms and it’ll just remain rain so we’ll keep an eye on that trend.

When it’s all said and done, many spots will receive 1-3″ of rain this week.

Friday will be dry although we’ll watch for any lingering rain showers in the morning with dry conditions this weekend. It is worth noting there are some indications of light rain Friday night and Sunday but will hold off on any rain or t-storm chance until Sunday night.

Taking Action:

While the highest chance for rain to impact any outdoor plans will be this afternoon/evening, rain is possible this morning as well. Keep an eye on the radar and have a Plan B.

Severe weather is highest after 5pm: While all hazards are possible especially south of I-70, hail/wind remain the primary hazards.

Start considering a Plan B for indoor activities Wednesday and Thursday with a higher chance of rain returning after a dry Tuesday. As we get closer to these days we’ll have a better idea of what parts of the day will be impacted with rain or storms the most.

As of now the weekend is looking to be dry with much warmer temperatures after a cool work week and sunshine returning as well.

Hail up to the size of golf balls, wind 60-70 mph and a brief tornado possible with storms 5pm-11pm (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind threat with late day storms (SPC/WIBW)

