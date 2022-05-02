Kansas Supreme Court wants public feedback on new legislative districts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can let the Kansas Supreme Court know how you feel about proposed new boundaries for the state’s legislative districts.

The Court is taking written statements from the public until 5 p.m. Monday, May 9. The maps may be viewed on the Kansas Legislative Research Dept.’s site.

The Kansas Constitution requires the Court to determine the validity of the new Kansas House and Senate districts within 30 days of attorney general’s request. AG Derek Schmidt filed the petition Monday, April 25.

Statements should include the title “View of interested person in case number 125, 083.″ People also must include he name of the person or entity submitting a written statement; a sentence clearly stating if the comment is about state senatorial districts, state representative districts, or both; and the reason for the person’s interest, with any impact or data the Court should consider.

Written statements must be on 8 1/2 by 11″ paper. They may be delivered or mailed to: Clerk of the Appellate Courts, Kansas Judicial Center, 301 SW 10th Ave., Room 107 Topeka, KS 66612.

People also may email their statements to reapportionmentviews@kscourts.org. Emailed statements may not include any hyperlinks or attachments.

The Court will hear oral arguments in the case Monday, May 16. The public will not be allowed to speak during the proceeding.

The Court stresses these comments are for state House and Senate districts, not the Congressional district map, which is a separate case.

