The Greater Topeka Partnership has returned back from Arkansas with fresh ideas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The City of Topeka and Lawrence visited towns in northwest Arkansas they felt were similar to their own.

The cities share the same population size as well as some common challenges, like homelessness and housing issues.

But, city leaders brought back ideas on where to put their focus and how to improve the northeast region with the help of our neighbors.

“I think the community itself because of the change in population diversity that’s something we are really focusing on right now is inclusion and diversity, that’s something I think we are doing well ahead of the city we visited,” said Mayor Mike Padilla.

“We need a wildly successful Lawrence in order to have a successful Topeka, and vice versa. We need a wildly successful Manhattan in order to have a successful Topeka. So I think that is one of the things we learned, is they celebrate each others success and actually help one another,” said Matt Pivarnik, Greater Topeka Partnership.

Padilla and GTP leaders hope to have a meeting with the governing body and Shawnee County delegation May 16th to talk about future plans.

