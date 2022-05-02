Advertisement

Gov. directs agencies to waive fees related to Friday storms

Wamego Municipal Airport sustained damage to the door of a hangar during storms that ripped...
Wamego Municipal Airport sustained damage to the door of a hangar during storms that ripped across Kansas and produced tornados on April 29, 2022.(WIBW/Becky Goff)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has directed agencies to waive fees related to Friday’s storms.

“Last Friday’s storm placed significant emotional and financial burdens on many Kansans,” Gov. Laura Kelly said. “My administration is working to ensure those who lost everything get back on their feet.”

Among fees being waived are replacement fees for important documents, landfill fees for excess debris, and late fees for licenses or vehicle registration.

Governor Kelly has directed KDOR’s Division of Vehicles to:

  • Waive penalties associated with late vehicle registrations;
  • Waive any fees associated with the reprint or replacement of vehicle registration documentation, printed vehicle certificate of titles, driver’s licenses, and/or identification cards;
  • Issue a temporary driver’s license to an applicant who cannot provide valid documentary evidence so long as the applicant provides compelling evidence proving current lawful presence. Any temporary license issued pursuant to this declaration shall be valid for one year.

KDHE’s Division of Health will:

  • Waive fees for one-time replacement of Kansas birth certificates;
  • Waive fees for one-time replacement of Kansas marriage certificates.

KDHE’s Division of Environment will:

  • Work with County Emergency Managers to process and expedite approvals for Disposal Without Permits for damaged/destroyed structures, debris, and livestock;
  • Waive the state’s tonnage fees at landfills for any disaster debris that are hauled to a landfill for disposal;
  • Make district staff available to help with disposal site locations and approvals;
  • Provide locations for composting if preferred alternative to landfilling.

