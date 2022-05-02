Golden Bods award ceremony recognizing athletes for work on and off the field, court, track

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Golden Bods award ceremony features athletes and teams who stood out this past year.

This year’s best team award goes to Washburn Volleyball. The No. 6-ranked Washburn squad finished its historic season as the NCAA national runner-up in its first-ever championship appearance. The Ichabods were ranked No. 1 in the nation for four weeks and had never been the top-ranked team prior to this season.

Faith Rottinghaus was awarded the senior scholar-athlete of the year and senior female student-athlete of the year. She ends her career as Washburn’s all-time leader in digs (2,676) and is second all-time with 5.49 digs per set.

The senior male student-athlete is James Letcher Jr. He led the Ichabods with 68 receptions, 927 yards, and 10 touchdowns. He rushed 19 times for 106 yards. He earned All-MIAA First Team honors as a wide receiver and returner and was All-MIAA Special Teams Player of the Year. He’s back for another season to help Washburn get back to the playoffs.

They’re the MIAA regular-season champs, they’ve got more than 40 wins on the season and they’ve got the best GPA. The Washburn Softball team wins the best team GPA award this season.

The Leadership Award goes to basketball player Tyler Geiman. He’s played in more games than anyone in Ichabod history with 141, starting 113 of them. He became the first Ichabod to have at least 1,000 points, 500 assists, 500 rebounds, and 100 steals in program history, he’s the all-time leader in points with 1,789, and he’s second all-time in career assists and ranks second all-time in career three-pointers.

We have a link available that can show you all the winners HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.