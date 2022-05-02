Advertisement

Search suspended for Milford drowning victim

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office has been suspended for the day due to weather conditions in the area of the lake where a male was last seen on Saturday near Milford Lake.(WIBW)
By Danielle Martin and Chris Fisher
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office suspended the search on Monday for a man believed to have drowned at Milford Lake on Saturday.

Geary Co. called off the search just before 10 a.m. due to weather. The Sheriff’s Office said Monday’s conditions were “not conductive for the sonar equipment or the dive team operations.”

Officials say search efforts will resume Tuesday morning after sunrise.

Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Eagle Ridge Campground in Milford State Park at 3:29 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a woman who had drifted into the shoreline in a homemade water vessel.

Authorities said earlier in the day the man and woman got on the homemade raft after it washed ashore. Winds later pushed the raft, carrying the two out towards the middle of the lake.

Officials say the man jumped into the water with the intentions of swimming to shore and calling for help.

Geary Co. says the incident is being investigated as a possible drowning at this time. Officials say the homemade raft was made of 55 gallon drums and 2x4′s.

No names have been released.

