Advertisement

Falcons sign K-State DL Timmy Horne

Falcons sign K-State DL Timmy Horne
Falcons sign K-State DL Timmy Horne(K-State Athletics)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State defensive tackle Timmy Horne is officially on an NFL roster.

The Atlanta Falcons announced the addition of Horne as part of 13 undrafted free agent signings Monday afternoon.

Horne played one season with the Wildcats after spending four years at Charlotte. He played in all 12 regular-season games at K-State last season, earning a start against Iowa State.

Horne tallied 20 tackles in 2021 including three for loss. He had two sacks on the year (vs. OU 10/2 and Baylor 11/20).

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was seriously injured early Monday in a motorcycle crash near S.W. 16th and College in...
Woman seriously injured in early-morning motorcycle crash in central Topeka
Geary Co Marine Unit is searching for a male who possibly drowned swimming to shore in Milford...
Geary Co. searching for a male who possibly drowned swimming to shore in Milford Lake Saturday
Shawnee County Emergency Management said a storm uprooted trees at Auburn Cemetery Friday night.
Trees uprooted in Auburn Cemetery from Friday night’s storm
OU meteorology students killed in crash Friday while reportedly storm chasing
A powerful tornado left behind extensive damage in Andover, Kansas.
GALLERY: Tornados ripped through Kansas Friday night and left devastating damage in their wake

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football...
REPORT: Saints reach agreement with former LSU Tiger Tyrann Mathieu on 3-year deal
Hear how the Royals played against the red-hot Yankees and more.
Morning Sports
Washburn Softball team
Washburn named the #1 seed in MIAA tournament, play ESU in quarterfinals
Washburn University Baseball Seniors on Senior Day.
Washburn baseball recognizes leaders on Senior Day