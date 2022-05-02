Falcons sign K-State DL Timmy Horne

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State defensive tackle Timmy Horne is officially on an NFL roster.

The Atlanta Falcons announced the addition of Horne as part of 13 undrafted free agent signings Monday afternoon.

Horne played one season with the Wildcats after spending four years at Charlotte. He played in all 12 regular-season games at K-State last season, earning a start against Iowa State.

Horne tallied 20 tackles in 2021 including three for loss. He had two sacks on the year (vs. OU 10/2 and Baylor 11/20).

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.