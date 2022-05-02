EF-1 tornado confirmed in Shawnee County Friday night

AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - An EF-1 tornado has been confirmed to have hit Shawnee County Friday night.

Shawnee County Emergency Management said Monday the National Weather Service confirmed damage in Auburn from the storm.

Several trees were uprooted at Auburn Cemetery. Crews were there Monday morning working to clean up the damage.

The same storm that hit parts of Shawnee Co. also completely destroyed a home in rural Eskridge moments before.

As of 11:15 a.m. Monday the National Weather Service has not released a preliminary damage survey for the Tornado that hit Shawnee County.

We will post updates to this story as they become available.

