Damage surveys released for EF-1 tornadoes near Wamego, Herington
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that two EF-1 touched down in Northeast Kansas Friday night.
The agency provided the following preliminary damage surveys for both storms:
Tornado #1: Wamego-Belvue
- Rating: EF-1
- Est. Peak Winds: 93 mph
- Path Length: 11.48 miles
- Max Width: 100 yards
- 8:03 p.m. to 8:18 p.m. (15 minutes)
- No injuries
Tornado #2: Herington Area
- Rating: EF-1
- Est. Peak Winds: 97 mph
- Path Length: 17.72 miles
- Max width: 75 yards
- 8:06 p.m. to 8:28 p.m. (22 minutes)
- No injuries
The National Weather Service says a home completely destroyed outside of Eskridge was taken down by straight line winds of 80-100 mph -- not a tornado.
The agency issued a total of 16 Tornado Warnings for the Northeast Kansas area Friday night.
