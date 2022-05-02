Damage surveys released for EF-1 tornadoes near Wamego, Herington

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that two EF-1 touched down in Northeast Kansas Friday night.

The agency provided the following preliminary damage surveys for both storms:

Tornado #1: Wamego-Belvue

Rating: EF-1

Est. Peak Winds: 93 mph

Path Length: 11.48 miles

Max Width: 100 yards

8:03 p.m. to 8:18 p.m. (15 minutes)

No injuries

11.48 mile path of EF-1 Tornado that touched down east of St. George and lifted near Belvue. (WIBW)

Tornado #2: Herington Area

Rating: EF-1

Est. Peak Winds: 97 mph

Path Length: 17.72 miles

Max width: 75 yards

8:06 p.m. to 8:28 p.m. (22 minutes)

No injuries

17.72 mile path of EF-1 tornado that started near Herington and ended near Parkerville. (WIBW)

The National Weather Service says a home completely destroyed outside of Eskridge was taken down by straight line winds of 80-100 mph -- not a tornado.

The agency issued a total of 16 Tornado Warnings for the Northeast Kansas area Friday night.

