Damage surveys released for EF-1 tornadoes near Wamego, Herington

Damage from the EF-1 tornado that touched down in Pottawatomie Co. Friday night.
Damage from the EF-1 tornado that touched down in Pottawatomie Co. Friday night.(National Weather Service)
By Chris Fisher
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that two EF-1 touched down in Northeast Kansas Friday night.

The agency provided the following preliminary damage surveys for both storms:

Tornado #1: Wamego-Belvue

  • Rating: EF-1
  • Est. Peak Winds: 93 mph
  • Path Length: 11.48 miles
  • Max Width: 100 yards
  • 8:03 p.m. to 8:18 p.m. (15 minutes)
  • No injuries
11.48 mile path of EF-1 Tornado that touched down east of St. George and lifted near Belvue.
11.48 mile path of EF-1 Tornado that touched down east of St. George and lifted near Belvue.(WIBW)

Tornado #2: Herington Area

  • Rating: EF-1
  • Est. Peak Winds: 97 mph
  • Path Length: 17.72 miles
  • Max width: 75 yards
  • 8:06 p.m. to 8:28 p.m. (22 minutes)
  • No injuries
17.72 mile path of EF-1 tornado that started near Herington and ended near Parkerville.
17.72 mile path of EF-1 tornado that started near Herington and ended near Parkerville.(WIBW)

The National Weather Service says a home completely destroyed outside of Eskridge was taken down by straight line winds of 80-100 mph -- not a tornado.

The agency issued a total of 16 Tornado Warnings for the Northeast Kansas area Friday night.

