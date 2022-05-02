Advertisement

Car-truck crash shuts down traffic on central Topeka street

No serious injuries were reported after a car and pickup truck collided early Monday at S.W....
No serious injuries were reported after a car and pickup truck collided early Monday at S.W. 17th and Western Avenue in central Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car-truck collision on Monday morning shut down a central Topeka street but resulted in no serious injuries, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:38 a.m. Monday at S.W. 17th and Western Avenue, an area where road work is taking place.

Police at the scene said a black Kia Forte car was northbound on Western when it came to a stop sign at the intersection with S.W. 17th.

After stopping, the Kia continued north on Western across S.W. 17th Street, where it collided with the driver’s side of a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was westbound on S.W. 17th.

The Kia came to rest facing south in the intersection, while the pickup truck came to rest on the northwest side of the intersection facing southeast.

The Kia had heavy damage to its front end, while the Dodge pickup truck was heavily damaged along the rear portion of its driver’s side.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Traffic in the area was shut down while crews worked to clear the scene.

Police at the scene said the driver of the Kia reported not being able to see the Dodge pickup truck because of the “Road Closed” signs that were placed in the right eastbound lane and center lane of S.W. 17th on the east side of the intersection.

Though the eastbound lane of S.W. 17th and the center-turn lane of S.W. 17th are closed east of Western, traffic heading west on S.W. 17th is allowed to proceed through the area in a single lane.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geary Co Marine Unit is searching for a male who possibly drowned swimming to shore in Milford...
Geary Co. searching for a male who possibly drowned swimming to shore in Milford Lake Saturday
A powerful tornado left behind extensive damage in Andover, Kansas.
GALLERY: Tornados ripped through Kansas Friday night and left devastating damage in their wake
EF1 tornado damaged home in Belvue, KS
EF1 tornado damages Pottawatomie county
A destructive tornado destroyed some homes in Andover, Kan.
Tornado tears through Andover, dozens of homes, businesses damaged or destroyed
A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper has been hit on the side of the road, for the second time in...
KHP Troopers vehicles struck twice in one week

Latest News

One person was arrested in connection with an outstanding warrant following a two-vehicle crash...
Crews responding to report of injury crash near downtown Topeka
Atchison police are investigating a pair of vandalism incidents that occurred this past week at...
Vandalism at Atchison school, church under investigation
A woman was seriously injured early Monday in a motorcycle crash near S.W. 16th and College in...
Police investigating early-morning motorcycle crash in central Topeka
Severe weather this evening
Scattered showers/storms today