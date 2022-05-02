Car-truck crash shuts down traffic on central Topeka street

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car-truck collision on Monday morning shut down a central Topeka street but resulted in no serious injuries, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 7:38 a.m. Monday at S.W. 17th and Western Avenue, an area where road work is taking place.

Police at the scene said a black Kia Forte car was northbound on Western when it came to a stop sign at the intersection with S.W. 17th.

After stopping, the Kia continued north on Western across S.W. 17th Street, where it collided with the driver’s side of a Dodge Ram pickup truck that was westbound on S.W. 17th.

The Kia came to rest facing south in the intersection, while the pickup truck came to rest on the northwest side of the intersection facing southeast.

The Kia had heavy damage to its front end, while the Dodge pickup truck was heavily damaged along the rear portion of its driver’s side.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Traffic in the area was shut down while crews worked to clear the scene.

Police at the scene said the driver of the Kia reported not being able to see the Dodge pickup truck because of the “Road Closed” signs that were placed in the right eastbound lane and center lane of S.W. 17th on the east side of the intersection.

Though the eastbound lane of S.W. 17th and the center-turn lane of S.W. 17th are closed east of Western, traffic heading west on S.W. 17th is allowed to proceed through the area in a single lane.

