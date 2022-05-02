Advertisement

2 dead after fiery crash that closed KC intersection for 5 hours

The community kitchen on the corner sustained significant damage.
2 people died in a fiery Kansas City crash that severely damaged the intersection, keeping it...
2 people died in a fiery Kansas City crash that severely damaged the intersection, keeping it closed for 5 hours.
By Shain Bergan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man and a woman were killed when their speeding Chevy Corvette crashed into a storage container in Kansas City on Sunday night, causing extensive damage to the community kitchen on the corner of the intersection.

Police around 11 p.m. were following the vehicle, which had been spotted speeding through Linwood Boulevard and Holmes Street. The gray Corvette had been driving against oncoming traffic to pass vehicles. It ended up crashing into a storage container at 31st Street and Troost Avenue, also causing extensive damage to Thelma’s Kitchen, a community kitchen business that boxes food for those who need it.

Police said they were not chasing the vehicle, but were following in the same direction.

Responding officers tried to put out the fire from the crash, but were unable to get it out or reach the people inside, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Responding fire crews put out the flames and discovered two people inside the vehicle, both dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the Corvette was speeding east on 31st Street when it came upon a construction zone at the intersection with Troost Avenue. The driver drove to the right of the construction zone and onto the sidewalk, where it sheared off a large metal traffic signal pole. The car then went through a chain-link fence and hit some orange traffic barriers.

The car then caught on fire, causing extensive damage to the nearby building on the southeast corner of the intersection. The intersection was closed for about five hours, police said.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Geary Co Marine Unit is searching for a male who possibly drowned swimming to shore in Milford...
Geary Co. searching for a male who possibly drowned swimming to shore in Milford Lake Saturday
A woman was seriously injured early Monday in a motorcycle crash near S.W. 16th and College in...
Woman seriously injured in early-morning motorcycle crash in central Topeka
A powerful tornado left behind extensive damage in Andover, Kansas.
GALLERY: Tornados ripped through Kansas Friday night and left devastating damage in their wake
EF1 tornado damaged home in Belvue, KS
EF1 tornado damages Pottawatomie county
A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper has been hit on the side of the road, for the second time in...
KHP Troopers vehicles struck twice in one week

Latest News

Damage from the EF-1 tornado that touched down in Pottawatomie Co. Friday night.
Damage surveys released for EF-1 tornadoes near Wamego, Herington
One person was taken into custody following a two-vehicle crash early Monday on the southwest...
Crews responding to report of injury crash near downtown Topeka
A woman was seriously injured early Monday in a motorcycle crash in central Topeka, authorities...
Woman seriously injured in early-morning motorcycle crash in central Topeka
The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office suspended the search on Monday for a man believed to have...
Search suspended for Milford drowning victim
Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half of an NFL football...
REPORT: Saints expected to sign former LSU Tiger Tyrann Mathieu