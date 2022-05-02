2 dead after fiery crash that closed KC intersection for 5 hours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man and a woman were killed when their speeding Chevy Corvette crashed into a storage container in Kansas City on Sunday night, causing extensive damage to the community kitchen on the corner of the intersection.

Police around 11 p.m. were following the vehicle, which had been spotted speeding through Linwood Boulevard and Holmes Street. The gray Corvette had been driving against oncoming traffic to pass vehicles. It ended up crashing into a storage container at 31st Street and Troost Avenue, also causing extensive damage to Thelma’s Kitchen, a community kitchen business that boxes food for those who need it.

Police said they were not chasing the vehicle, but were following in the same direction.

Responding officers tried to put out the fire from the crash, but were unable to get it out or reach the people inside, according to the Kansas City Police Department. Responding fire crews put out the flames and discovered two people inside the vehicle, both dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the Corvette was speeding east on 31st Street when it came upon a construction zone at the intersection with Troost Avenue. The driver drove to the right of the construction zone and onto the sidewalk, where it sheared off a large metal traffic signal pole. The car then went through a chain-link fence and hit some orange traffic barriers.

The car then caught on fire, causing extensive damage to the nearby building on the southeast corner of the intersection. The intersection was closed for about five hours, police said.

