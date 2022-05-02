12th St. closing from Washburn to Gage over next two weeks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The ongoing 12th Street project will see more closures starting this week.

The City of Topeka says all intersections along 12th St. will be closed from Watson through Washburn Ave. starting Thursday. Next week, that will extend to Gage Blvd. Gage will remain open.

These closures are expected to remain in place through Fall. The entire project, a total reconstruction of 12th St., is expected to finish by November of this year. You can find the latest updates here.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.