Sunday forecast: Warmer and Sunny with rain Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We begin the month of May almost at our average with temperatures this morning a little chilly in the upper 40s and highs later today expected to be in the low 70s. Sunny skies will rule most of the day before some clouds do begin to filter in this afternoon ahead of our next storms system. Rain scattered showers begin Monday morning with thunderstorms likely Monday afternoon.

Today: Generally sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph gusting to near 20 mph at their strongest.

Tonight: Increasing clouds becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds ESE around 5 mph.

Monday: Scattered rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to low 60s. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Scattered rain and the occasional thunderstorm beginning after 5am Monday in Central Kansas. Strong to isolated severe thunderstorms possible after 3pm mainly along and south of I-70. 60 mph winds and quarter sized hail are the main hazards.

Rain showers and an isolated thunderstorm are expected to begin Monday morning in Central Kansas after 5am and gradually move east through the day. Thunderstorms become more widespread Monday afternoon and evening with some storms possibly becoming strong to severe, especially south of I-70. Rainfall totals Monday will be great between 0.5″ - 1.00″ areawide with local amounts potentially nearing 2″. We stay dry, although cloudy, on Tuesday before welcoming more rain chances by Wednesday.

Another round of rain showers and possibly a rumble of thunder or two develops Wednesday during the day. This event will have scattered rain showers lasting into Thursday morning before tapering off for Friday. Friday should be dry with cloudy conditions. Temperatures all this week will also be cooler than normal in the low to mid 60s for highs and mid to upper 40s for lows. The heaviest rainfall will occur on Monday with rainfall amounts approaching 2-3″ by the end of the 8-day period.

A wet and cooler 8-day forecast beginning Monday (WIBW)

May monthly stats (WIBW)

While Monday does not pose a large risk for severe weather, be sure and stay up to date on the latest forecast trends. Right now the main hazards are 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. Areas south of I-70 have the highest chance at seeing a strong to severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon. Rainfall totals Monday will be between 0.5″ - 1.00″ with isolated amounts nearing 2″.

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon (WIBW)

