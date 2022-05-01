Rain and thunderstorms starting Monday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We usher in some clouds overnight tonight with temperatures staying mild in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds tonight will gradually shift east around 5 to 10 mph. The rain should hold off until tomorrow morning when scattered rain and possibly a thunderstorm develops in Central Kansas, including North-Central Kansas. Strong to possibly severe thunderstorms would move through Monday afternoon and evening bringing wind and some hail.

Tonight: Increasing clouds becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds ESE around 5 mph.

Monday: Scattered rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to low 60s. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Scattered rain and the occasional thunderstorm beginning after 5am Monday in Central Kansas. Strong to isolated severe thunderstorms possible after 3pm mainly along and south of I-70. 60 mph winds and quarter sized hail are the main hazards.

Scattered rain showers will begin in Central Kansas Monday morning before spreading east through the midday/afternoon. A nearby area of low pressure is responsible for the rain Monday and the center of low pressure should cross through Monday afternoon just to our south. When it does, we have a chance for strong to isolated severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening. Areas south of I-70 have the highest risk at seeing severe weather tomorrow with 60 mph winds and quarter size hail the main hazards. The latest data continues to suggest that the tornado risk Monday afternoon should stay south in Oklahoma and southern Kansas, however, you’ll want to stay weather aware as this could change depending on how far north the warm front goes. Rainfall amounts Monday should range between 0.5″ and 1.00″.

We clear the rain for Tuesday although we stay cloudy until maybe seeing some sunlight late Tuesday afternoon. It will be a little chilly Tuesday with highs expected to be only in the low 60s with north winds at 10 to 15 mph. The cloud cover increases again Tuesday night keeping temperatures steady in the upper 40s and low 50s Tuesday night/Wednesday morning with a second likely chance for scattered rain showers Wednesday lasting through Thursday night.

Friday should be dry and closer to normal with temperatures near 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies. We finally see more sun than clouds by next Saturday and will warm to the upper 70s and maybe even low 80s Saturday afternoon. Right now, Mother’s Day looks overall dry, warm and generally sunny. Another chance for rain and thunderstorms looks to arrives late Monday.

While Monday does not pose a large risk for severe weather, be sure and stay up to date on the latest forecast trends. Right now the main hazards are 60 mph wind gusts and quarter sized hail. Areas south of I-70 have the highest chance at seeing strong to severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon. Rainfall totals Monday will be between 0.5″ - 1.00″ with isolated amounts nearing 2″.

