Nearly 2,000 pounds of trash is disposed thanks to volunteers in Junction City

By Danielle Martin
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 40 volunteers clean up thousands of pounds of trash in Junction City on Saturday.

Cadin Sanner, Crime Analyst from Junction City Police Department says there was a total of 44 volunteers at Saturday’s event.

Three areas were targeted during Saturday’s clean-up.

The largest area cleaned was East Ash Street: this area runs behind our local Walmart and has a river walk nature area that was also cleaned during today’s event.

The other two areas were Highway 18 adjacent to the Junction City Middle School and Quinton Point Apartments, and Rucker Road.

Sanner says every year the city organizes a city-wide clean-up in honor of earth day to help make our city a little cleaner and a little greener. Due to last weekend’s weather, Junction City Police moved it to this Saturday.

Volunteers picked up 1,637 pounds of trash from the two areas in town over 3 hours.

