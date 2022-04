TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ DE Kyron Johnson is in the league after being selected by the Eagles.

He led the Kansas defense with 8.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks on the season. In 655 snaps played, he did not commit a single penalty.

Pro Football Focus named him to the All-Big 12 Second Team last season.

Johnson was picked with the 181st pick.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.