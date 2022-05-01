Advertisement

KHP Troopers vehicles struck twice in one week

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper has been hit on the side of the road, for the second time in...
A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper has been hit on the side of the road, for the second time in less than a week.(Kansas Highway Patrol)
By Danielle Martin
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper has been hit on the side of the road, for the second time in less than a week.

Kansas Highway Patrol posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon saying “this is the 2nd Trooper that has been struck on the side of a Kansas highway in less than a week! Move over!!”

KHP Master Trooper White said he’d just finished helping a motorist that stopped on the shoulder of the Kansas Turnpike, just south of Topeka.

The motorist was struck by a commercial motor vehicle that failed to move over for him and he was initially trapped inside his vehicle, according to Trooper White.

White says he will be okay and make it home to his family.

KHP emphasized that there are too many first responders being struck across our state and country.

Kansas Highway Patrol encourages drivers to be aware of first responders, because only 3 feet separates drivers from traffic at highway speeds.

KHP says Kansas law requires motorists to move over for emergency vehicles and if unable then they must slow down.

