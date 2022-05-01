Hundreds pour into Topeka Zoo’s Roar and Pour Wine Fest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -After two years, the Topeka Zoo’s Roar and Pour Wine Fest is back.

Hundreds of guests poured in to enjoy food from local vendors and a selection of wine from around the world.

“We haven’t quite held an event like this since 2019, so its been a few years,” said Jared Bednar, Creative Director at Topeka Zoo. “It’s an absolutely fun evening, we have over fourteen-hundred people that are expected to come out tonight.”

The event not only offered wine, but a chance for people to socialize and experience the Topeka Zoo itself.

“I’m seeing people I haven’t seen in a couple of years,” said Bednar. “For some people, this is the only reason they come to the zoo throughout the year because they don’t have any kids or grandkids so they look towards these event to come to their zoo and enjoy their community.”

Troy Clark of Empty Nesters Winery says Roar and Pour is a nice boost for local businesses that may have struggled during the pandemic.

“My hat is off to the Topeka Zoo, we really appreciate them having us out and just getting our name out,” said Clark. “We just opened one year ago so getting our name out is really important to us.”

“We have some local wineries and its a great recognition for them as well as our food vendors who came and provided tastings too,” said Bednar. “Its’ just awesome to see what the community does out here at the zoo.”

