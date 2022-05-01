Geary Co. searching for a male who possibly drowned swimming to shore in Milford Lake Saturday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - High winds could be the possible factor in wiping away a male who was last seen trying to swim to shore in Milford Lake Saturday afternoon.

Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Eagle Ridge Campground in Milford State Park at 3:29 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a woman who had drifted into the shoreline in a homemade water vessel.

Geary Co. says the woman stated she and a male subject were walking the shoreline near Curtis Creek when they located a water vessel made from 55-gallon drums and 2x4 lumber.

Authorities say the couple entered the water in the vessel when they were caught by the wind and were being pulled towards the main body of the lake.

The male subject jumped into the water to swim to the shore to call for help.

The subject was last seen in the water as the woman drifted away in the vessel.

Geary Co. says the incident is being investigated as a possible drowning at this time.

Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies along with the Geary County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and the Geary County Sheriff’s Office/Junction City Fire Department Dive Team are searching the area.

The Geary Co Marine Unit told 13 NEWS crews will in the water until they locate the missing person or until it gets too dark.

