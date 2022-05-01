Annual Blintze Brunch gives Topeka a taste of Jewish culture

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Blintze Brunch is a annual event hosted by Temple Beth Sholom.

“We are serving up famous Jewish foods and its an opportunity to not just raise money for the synagogue, but to also expose Jewish culture and Jewish food to the city of Topeka,” said Rabbi Sam Stern.

“They get knishes, a couples of blintez, rolled cabbage which has some sauce inside and a sweet treat and then we are also having a bake sale this year,” said President Deborah Edelman-Dolan.

Temple Beth Sholom is the only synagogue in Topeka. They want to take that opportunity to share its culture with the rest of the community.

“We are one of the only Jewish communities with a rabbi in northeast Kansas, so it’s an opportunity for us to share what we do, not just religious services but how we interact with the community,” said Stern.

Normally this event would be held in person, But since the start of the pandemic three years ago, they have held the brunch in a drive-thru style.

But, the community is still waiting in line for their meal.

“We are still able to serve many people we have served over 500 meals to people who have purchased them in advance so we are certainly serving a lot of our Jewish food here,” said Stern.

A silent auction will be held this weekend and it will be online

