Washburn Softball Clinches MIAA Regular Season Title
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn clinched its third MIAA Regular Season Championship and its second since 2018 under Head Coach Brenda Holaday.
They rolled to a doubleheader sweep over Emporia State. They are the champs following Central Oklahoma’s loss to Pittsburg State.
The Ichabods have now won 22 games in a row.
Ginter got her 27th win on the season with her complete game in game one against Emporia State. She struck out five.
They won 13-3 win in game two. Ginter pitched four, striking out three, and Raegan Hamm pitched two innings with three strikeouts.
