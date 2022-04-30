Washburn Softball Clinches MIAA Regular Season Title

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn clinched its third MIAA Regular Season Championship and its second since 2018 under Head Coach Brenda Holaday.

They rolled to a doubleheader sweep over Emporia State. They are the champs following Central Oklahoma’s loss to Pittsburg State.

The Ichabods have now won 22 games in a row.

Ginter got her 27th win on the season with her complete game in game one against Emporia State. She struck out five.

They won 13-3 win in game two. Ginter pitched four, striking out three, and Raegan Hamm pitched two innings with three strikeouts.

