Two Kansas men behind bars after operation allegedly finds meth

BARBER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two southwestern Kansas men are behind bars after search warrants allegedly found meth in their possession.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says on Friday, April 29, agents helped the Barber Co. Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Medicine Lodge Police Department, Pratt Co. Sheriff’s Office and Harper Co. Sheriff’s Office arrest Matthew D. Schmidt, 37, of Sharon, and Caden I. Snyder, 19, of Medicine Lodge, for methamphetamine-related charges.

Around 8:45 a.m. on Friday, KBI said officers served search warrants at three separate locations in Barber Co. - 111 N. 1st St., in Sharon, 502 W Jefferson St., in Medicine Lodge, and 2368 SE Highway 160 Stump Rd., in Medicine Lodge.

Following the searches, KBI said Schmidt was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful distribution of methamphetamine using a communication facility, and three counts of felony in possession of stolen property. He was booked into the Kiowa Co. Jail.

KBI said also arrested during the operation was Snyder for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Harper Co. Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation and KBI said additional arrests are likely.

