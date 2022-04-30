Two K-State Wildcats selected in 2022 NFL Draft

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State’s Skylar Thompson and Russ Yeast find a new home.

Thompson, the quarterback with his name covered in the record books, is a Miami dolphin. Thompson was selected in the 7th round, number 247 overall, and was the 8th quarterback taken off the board. During his final campaign of 2021, Thompson set the school record in single-season completion percentage (59.53%), while he ranked second in school history in passing efficiency (159.3).

Thompson became the fourth Wildcat selected by Miami all-time and the first since running back Daniel Thomas in 2011. He is the first K-State quarterback selected in the NFL Draft since Josh Freeman was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 17th overall pick in 2009. Yeast is the first Wildcat taken by the Rams since defensive back Jerametrius Butler was selected by the organization in 2001 when it was located in St. Louis, while he is the sixth Wildcat all-time chosen by the Rams.

Russ yeast is going to be playing for the champs -- the Los Angeles Rams.

Kansas State Wildcats defensive back Russ Yeast (2) celebrates a tackle behind the line of scrimage during an NCAA football game against Stanford on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade) (Brandon Wade | AP)

He was a First-Team All-Big 12 performer by the league’s coaches in 2021 after recording 48 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, and 14 total passes defended. Yeast totaled 185 tackles, five interceptions, and 24 total passes defended in his five-year collegiate career.

Kansas State has had at least one player drafted in 28 of the last 29 years. This is the 16th time during that stretch that multiple wildcats were selected.

Kansas State Athletics said with the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, other Wildcats will now sign free-agent contracts, and those will be announced once they are released by their respective NFL clubs.

