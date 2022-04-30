Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office helps community dispose of unwanted prescription drugs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday was National Drug Prescription Take Back Day and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office got in on the effort to make the community safer.

The sheriff’s office set up two drop off locations at Mission Township Fire Department and the Soldier Township Fire Department.

Prescription Drug Take Back Day allows the community to bring in any unused, unwanted, or expired prescription drugs for safe disposal, with no questions asked and at no cost to them.

At 2 o’clock Mission Township had twelve boxes filled with prescription drugs they collected throughout the day.

Craig Cochran, a deputy with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, says it was a great turnout, with the usual number being just seven or eight boxes.

“This is a public safety issue because medication can lead into the wrong hands and it can lead to addiction, potential overdoes, and even children can get to it,” said Cochran. “We want to make sure children don’t get it and we want it end up in the right hands so that’s why we take it and get rid of it safely.”

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office also has a drop box that you can leave your prescription drugs in throughout the week, located in their lobby.

