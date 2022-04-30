Sharefest aims to beautify Topeka with about 800 volunteers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -< It’s time for the annual Topeka Sharefest event, an event aimed to beautify the community.

“Sharefest is just when a group of people, community people come together and chip in to help in needed areas throughout the city to help beautify and keep things up and help make things look a lot nicer and it makes you feel good to be able to come out and help the community in doing this,” said Mark Decker.

This year, Sharefest had groups out at a variety of schools around the community.

“We just want to make an impact within families, within communities and so being about to impact a lot of children and families is a huge blessing and also we love partnering with the schools,” Jeremy Wynne.

Around 800 volunteers from over 30 churches rolled up their sleeves and got their hands dirty, serving at 12 different sites.

“We’re doing mulching and landscaping and painting,” said Wynne.

“We’re painting lines on the concrete for the kids to be able to participate in activities outside, we are beautifying the garden areas and fences,” said Decker.

Wynne says anything that will benefit the community, is something they want to be a part of.

“Just think about everything that has gone down from the pandemic, we know schools are short staffed so anything that we can do to make their load a little lighter to help schools and help students is something that we want to be apart of,” he said.

The event was from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.