Advertisement

Sen. Marshall offers assistance after tornados sweep across Kansas

FILE - Tornado in Kansas on Friday night, April 29, 2022.
FILE - Tornado in Kansas on Friday night, April 29, 2022.(Matt Barron)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has offered his assistance to Kansans cleaning up after tornados swept across the state on Friday night.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says a tornado hit Andover on Friday night, April 29, and those in need of help or who need to be connected to resources should email his hotline - DisasterAssistance@Marshall.Senate.Gov.

“Laina and my thoughts and prayers are with the Kansans affected by last night’s tornado and storms. My office stands ready to assist those impacted and can connect Kansans with the resources available to recover and rebuild damaged infrastructure and property. Thank you to all of the first responders and volunteers who have already stepped up to assist others in need. And thank you to our meteorologists who helped in advance to alert Kansans,” said Sen. Marshall.

No deaths were reported with the Andover tornado and only minor injuries. However, the large twister caused devastating damage to the city and clean-up efforts are underway.

Tornados were also spotted in other parts of the state on Friday night - including one in Wabaunsee County which leveled a home.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of supercell storm near White City, KS
Severe Weather Photo Gallery
One home was completely destroyed by a presumed tornado Friday night on Mission Valley Rd.,...
Wabaunsee Co. home destroyed by presumed tornado
A destructive tornado destroyed some homes in Andover, Kan.
Tornado tears through Andover, dozens of homes, businesses damaged or destroyed
Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies responded Friday morning to an incident at a...
Police, FBI respond early Friday to residence in west-central Topeka

Latest News

Storm damage at Auburn Cemetery April 30, 2022.
Kansas Tornado storm damage
FILE
Kansas to honor fallen law enforcement officers with candlelight vigil, ceremony
Around 800 volunteers from over 30 churches rolled up their sleeves and got their hands dirty,...
Sharefest aims to beautify Topeka with about 800 volunteers
Two Kansas men behind bars after operation allegedly finds meth