Sen. Marshall offers assistance after tornados sweep across Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has offered his assistance to Kansans cleaning up after tornados swept across the state on Friday night.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says a tornado hit Andover on Friday night, April 29, and those in need of help or who need to be connected to resources should email his hotline - DisasterAssistance@Marshall.Senate.Gov.

“Laina and my thoughts and prayers are with the Kansans affected by last night’s tornado and storms. My office stands ready to assist those impacted and can connect Kansans with the resources available to recover and rebuild damaged infrastructure and property. Thank you to all of the first responders and volunteers who have already stepped up to assist others in need. And thank you to our meteorologists who helped in advance to alert Kansans,” said Sen. Marshall.

No deaths were reported with the Andover tornado and only minor injuries. However, the large twister caused devastating damage to the city and clean-up efforts are underway.

Tornados were also spotted in other parts of the state on Friday night - including one in Wabaunsee County which leveled a home.

