Saturday night forecast: A little chilly tonight before warming to 70 Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today has been breezy with winds gusting near 40 mph. Skies have been partly to mostly cloudy but should become mostly sunny by Sunday. Winds will also calm down for Sunday and temperatures will settle in the low 70s. We expect several chance3s for rain and storms all week long beginning Sunday night with a chance for scattered rain showers and a little thunder.

Tonight: Gradually becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds W 10 to 15, gusts up to 20 mph.

May begins on Sunday, however the first week of Mat 2022 will be slightly cooler than normal and will provide several chances for scattered rain and storms. Our first chance for rain moves in late Sunday night and lasts through Monday. We could see a few thunderstorms Monday evening with a low risk of these becoming severe. IF a storm does become severe Monday it would pose a risk for 60 mph winds and isolated quarter size hail, however the stronger activity should stay to our south in portions of Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas.

Rain and storms should finish for Tuesday when temperatures hold steady in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies with northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph. We welcome another rain chance on Wednesday afternoon with temperatures Wednesday in the mid 60s. The rain stays in the forecast through Thursday night before maybe clearing Friday night and Saturday before seeing rain chances increase yet again for next Sunday. The strongest activity can be expected Monday afternoon with a few thunderstorms possible.

Taking Action:

Sunday will be nicer than today with more widespread sun and slower winds. While Monday does not pose a large risk for severe weather, be sure and stay up to date on the latest forecast trends. Download the 13 Weather app and keep up with us on social media for the most recent forecasts.

