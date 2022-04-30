Saturday forecast: Breezy west winds but overall a quiet day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Storms are long gone this morning after leaving behind some damage, both tornado and wind, not to mention reports of baseball sized hail last night in Dickinson county. There were four tornadoes reported yesterday: Wamego/Belvue, Mayetta, Washington, Herrington. These will be checked by the National Weather Service to be determined if these were actaully tornadoes or straight-line wind damage. Expect that information in the next 1-2 days.

Today: Mostly sunny with some clouds. Highs in the 60s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds W 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

We are tracking additional rain chances for Sunday night and Monday night. There is a chance for some strong to maybe severe weather Monday, however it is a low risk with 60 mph winds and quarter sized hail being possible. Otherwise, we stay fairly cool this week with several chances for rain and storms.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Sunday will have better weather vs Saturday for any weekend outdoor activities with lighter winds, more sun and a warmer afternoon.

