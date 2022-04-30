Pitmasters cook up a storm for a new barbecue competition

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first annual Red, White, and Blue Barbecue Festival kicked off Friday night at Stormont Vail Events Center.

More than 80 teams across the state are cooking up their best meals, looking to take home the top prize.

“I have smoke going through my blood,” said Alex Mercer with Cafe Cue in Holton, KS.

Grillers from across the state are serving up their best meals to take home the Grand Championship title for this year’s barbecue competition.

“Well, just a chance to come out and everybody to be together and they have bands here at this one. You can go around, fill vendors, and get barbecue that you probably couldn’t get anywhere else,” said Robert Bennett, Indigo Pig Barbecue in Silver Lake, KS.

For the Red, White, and Blue Barbecue Contest, attendees got a chance to taste from participating teams from all over the sunflower state.

“So we’ve got Cole’s in the pulled pork right now that is farm to table Jackson County pork,” said Mercer. “We source locally as much as we can. in his other pan, he’s got brisket that comes out of Manhattan from Booth Creek.”

“The regular chicken, ribs pork, and brisket. Then like tonight when we can sell stuff, we can cook whatever we want. Our menu is quesadillas, and pull pork sandwiches and stuff that you wouldn’t see during a contest,” said Bennett.

Taste testers say the long lines are worth it. “We saw the long line and we were like it must be delicious, and he’s so friendly and talking. Some people have already sold out,” said Angie Hemsley.

As the competition heats up, some teams are locked in on placing high.

“I’m hoping top 20 that would be icing on the cake for me,” said Mercer.

Others are focused on the flavor of the experience.

“I do it for fun just because, it’s why I like to do it. There are lots of nice people to meet and just have fun doing it,” said Bennett.

The judging competition takes place Saturday at Stormont Vail Events Center.

The Grand Champion will win $4,000.

The festival opens from 10 am to 4 pm, the barn dance starts at 6 pm, and the fireworks kick off at 9 pm.

