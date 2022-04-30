Advertisement

‘Nationwide Freedom Convoy’ brings rally to Kansas State Capitol

By Isaac French
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A few dozen people rallied at the Kansas statehouse Saturday after a Facebook group with thousands of followers organized freedom rallies at all 50 state capitols.

A few dozen people showed up with their flags, signs, and lawn chairs to rally at the state capitol in Topeka.

The event featured several speakers and performances of ‘America the Beautiful’ and ‘The National Anthem.’

A group known as ‘Nationwide Freedom Convoy’ planned for convoys and protests at every state capitol on April 30th.

Their Facebook page shows that freedom rallies were also held in the state capitols of Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan, and more.

The group says their freedoms and rights are being taken away and they hope to inspire others to stand up for themselves.

“We are trying to spread the word that our rights are being taken,” said Eddie Ehart. “Even though some mandates have been not enforced, they are still there and they can come back any day of the week.”

