Kansas State mourns the loss of former basketball player Steve Douglas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State is honoring the late Steve Douglas who passed away on April 26 at the age of 83.

Douglas helped the Wildcats to 63 wins, three-straight Big Eight Conference Regular-Season Titles, and was a part of the 1958 Final Four team. Douglas averaged 5.6 points on more than 40 percent shooting and 77.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line with 3.9 rebounds in 64 games played, including 40 starts.

He earned his Ph.D. at the University of Illinois, where he also became the first women’s basketball head coach serving for two years. He had a 25-21 record before returning to teaching full-time at the university. He also coached the women’s national team in Malaysia.

