Advertisement

Kansas State mourns the loss of former basketball player Steve Douglas

K-State Mourns the Passing of Steve Douglas (Seen here wearing #23)
K-State Mourns the Passing of Steve Douglas (Seen here wearing #23)(Kansas State Athletics)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State is honoring the late Steve Douglas who passed away on April 26 at the age of 83.

Douglas helped the Wildcats to 63 wins, three-straight Big Eight Conference Regular-Season Titles, and was a part of the 1958 Final Four team. Douglas averaged 5.6 points on more than 40 percent shooting and 77.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line with 3.9 rebounds in 64 games played, including 40 starts.

He earned his Ph.D. at the University of Illinois, where he also became the first women’s basketball head coach serving for two years. He had a 25-21 record before returning to teaching full-time at the university. He also coached the women’s national team in Malaysia.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One home was completely destroyed by a presumed tornado Friday night on Mission Valley Rd.,...
Wabaunsee Co. home destroyed by presumed tornado
Photo of supercell storm near White City, KS
Severe Weather Photo Gallery
A destructive tornado destroyed some homes in Andover, Kan.
Tornado tears through Andover, dozens of homes, businesses damaged or destroyed
Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies responded Friday morning to an incident at a...
Police, FBI respond early Friday to residence in west-central Topeka

Latest News

Saturday evening forecast
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office helps community dispose of unwanted prescription drugs
Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office helps community dispose of unwanted prescription drugs
A powerful tornado left behind extensive damage in Andover, Kansas.
GALLERY: Tornados ripped through Kansas Friday night and left devastating damage in their wake
‘Nationwide Freedom Convoy’ brings rally to Kansas State Capitol
‘Nationwide Freedom Convoy’ brings rally to Kansas State Capitol