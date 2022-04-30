Kansas to honor fallen law enforcement officers with candlelight vigil, ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas will honor law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line and ultimately lost them in the line of duty in 2021 during a candlelight vigil and ceremony on May 5 and 6.

In honor of National Police Week and National Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, Kansas Highway Patrol says the Sunflower State is set to host its annual Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony on Friday, May 6, with a candlelight vigil on Thursday, May 5. The community has been encouraged to attend.

KHP said the annual candlelight vigil, sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary, Topeka #3, will be held at 8 p.m. on Thursday in the First Floor Rotunda area of the Statehouse. It said a Candle Lighting Ceremony will follow the vigil at the Kansas Law Enforcement Monument, on the northeast quadrant of the Statehouse grounds.

KHP noted the annual ceremony will be held at noon on Friday in the Second Floor Rotunda of the Statehouse. It said a Wreath-Laying Ceremony will follow at the Kansa law Enforcement Monument.

In 2022, the KHP said six names were added to the monument:

Officer Freddie Joe Castro, Overland Park Police Department, End of Watch: Aug. 31, 2021 - Freddie Joe Castro, 23, served as a police officer with OPD for two years and had been responding daily to calls for service involving those suspected of having COVID-19. In July 2021, he tested positive for the virus and was later hospitalized. On Aug. 31, after a short battle with the virus, he succumbed to medical complications as a result of his exposure. He is survived by his mother, a sister and a brother.

Deputy Stephen Mark Evans, Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch: Oct. 24, 2021 - Stephen Mark Evans, 44, served as a deputy for the sheriff’s office for just over a year after 16 years with the Kansas Department of Corrections. At the time of his death, he was working part-time as the chief of police for the City of Burns. While traveling south on K-77 he saw a suspected stolen vehicle traveling the opposite direction. When he made a u-turn, his vehicle was hit from behind by another vehicle traveling south. He succumbed to his severe injuries at the scene of the accident. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Officer Kerry Dean Dick, Rossville Police Department, End of Watch: Nov. 29, 2021 - Kerry Dean Dick, 53, served with RPD as a part-time officer for 14 years. In early November, he had responded to calls for help with someone who had suspected COVID-19. On Nov. 16, he tested positive for the virus and was hospitalized the same day. On Nov. 29, after a short battle with the virus, he succumbed to medical complications from his exposure. He is survived by his wife.

Officer Theodore James Ohlemeier, Colwich Police Department, End of Watch: Dec. 8, 2021 - Theodore James Ohlemeier, 58, was a 33-year veteran police officer and served CPD for the past three years. In late November, he responded to calls for service and arrested people suspected to have COVID-19. On Dec. 3, he tested positive for the virus and was hospitalized. On Dec. 8, after a short battle with the virus, he succumbed to medical complications from his exposure. He is survived by his daughter and a sister.

Deputy Stacy Anette Murrow, Linn Co. Sheriff’s Office, End of Watch: Dec. 27, 2021 - Stacy Anette Murrow, 49, was a 21-year veteran sheriff’s deputy with the sheriff’s office and had responded daily to work assignments and calls for service involving those suspected to have COVID-19. In Dec. 2021, she tested positive for the virus and was hospitalized. After her hospitalization, she returned home for a short stay before a relapse. On Dec. 27, after a short battle with the virus, she succumbed to medical complications as a result of her exposure. She is survived by her wife and daughter.

Special Agent James lee David, Missouri Pacific Railroad, End of Watch: May 17, 1923 - James Lee David, 41, was assigned to patrol the Leavenworth railroad yards due to a rash of railroad freight car thefts. In the early morning hours of May 17, 1923, he along with another special agent, saw two men try to break into a freight car. When the agents tried to arrest the suspects, they responded with gunfire. In the shootout that followed, David was killed and the suspects escaped. At the time, he was survived by his wife and two daughters.

In honor of National Police Week and National Peace Officers’ Memorial Day, KHP said it will join Concerns of Police Survivors for Project Blue Ribbon. Troopers will tye blue ribbons to agency-owned vehicles and encourage residents to do the same to serve as a reminder of the officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. It said the project also honors those who work every day and put their lives on the line. It said a limited supply of official COPS ribbons will be available at local troop headquarters.

In 2021, KHP noted that 458 officers were killed in the line of duty in the U.S. As of April 19, 2022, it said 85 officers have been killed in the line of duty.

