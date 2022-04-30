The Kansas City Chiefs 2022 NFL Draft is complete

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs’ final selections of the 2022 NFL Draft include defensive backs and assuring Patrick Mahomes’ safety with an offensive lineman.

Joshua Williams, a 6′3″ cornerback, was drafted in the fourth round (135th overall). He comes from Division II Historically Black University Fayetteville State and was the first HBCU player selected this year. Williams totaled 81 tackles, four tackles for loss, five interceptions, and 26 passes defended in three seasons. He earned First Team All-CIAA honors in 2021.

They get some help on the offensive line with Darian Kinnard from Kentucky who was selected 145th overall. The Consensus First-Team All-American stands at 6′5″ and weighs in at 345 pounds. He is the 6th best guard according to ESPN’s rankings. He’s played in 46 games in his career and had 39 straight starts. He was recognized with the Joe Moore Award for the nation’s best offensive line for four straight years.

They selected Jaylen Watson from Washington State. The 6′2″ corner finished last season with 31 total tackles, 23 of them solo. He also had three passes defended and two interceptions.

They take Isaih Pacheco from Rutgers. The running back ended last season with five touchdowns and 647 yards. He’s never fumbled in his career.

With their last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chiefs select Nazeeh Johnson, safety out of Marshall. He has 302 total tackles, seven interceptions, and one touchdown to his name from his time in college.

