How to help, donate, and Volunteer Andover tornado disaster

United Way of the Plains in Wichita, Kansas
United Way of the Plains in Wichita, Kansas
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you are looking for resources, trying to join clean-up efforts, or want to donate, those links are below.

Resources for the affected: The United Way of the Plains has set up a disaster relief fund where you can donate to those displaced or otherwise affected by Friday’s tornado in Andover. The United Way also has an in-person setup at Wheatland Elementary, just outside of where the tornado hit, though it closed at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The City of Andover also announced that those affected by the Andover tornado could visit the Andover Community Center. United Way of the Plains will be assisting residents who are now dealing with financial loss. Water, snacks, and supplies will also be available to those who need them.

Volunteering: The City of Andover is currently working with victims to assess their needs. Starting May 2 at 10 a.m., those interested in volunteering can stop by the United Methodist Church in Andover to register for Tuesday’s work. Volunteers can also wait to show up on Tuesday, May 3, to register.

“It is our hope to start volunteers at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, to avoid upcoming severe weather,” said City Administrator Jennifer McCausland. “We are so incredibly grateful for our community during this difficult time and have appreciated your patience as we have continued to assess how you can best assist.”

UPDATE: ALL INTERESTED VOLUNTEERS! We know you have been asking and we are so grateful for all of you. We are not...

Posted by City of Andover KS on Sunday, May 1, 2022

Donations: The Andover Community Center will be open until 5 p.m. today and 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Monday, May 2. United Way of the Plains says Cash donations are still most important and are being accepted. You can donate online here.

For those looking to donate in-kind donations, call 211 to inform them of what you have to offer the community. Keep an eye on the City of Andover Facebook pages for the most current updates.

Since Friday, multiple GoFundMe’s have been created to help families in the area. To donate to their fundraisers, click here.

First responders continue to survey the damage to assess specific needs of the community, like clothes, food, and money, and how you can help. Those opportunities to assist those in need should be available soon.

“For those who need help or want to assist, please dial 211,” United Way of the Plains President Pete Najera said. “That’s our social services hotline. We’re also set up online, but you have to be very patient because our phone banks are overrun now. It takes some time to get through to an operator.”

