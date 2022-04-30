EF1 tornado damages Pottawatomie county

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The National Weather Service says an EF1 tornado left behind damage in two Pottawatomie County communities late Friday evening.

Shortly after 8 o’clock Friday evening, a tornado warning was issued for southern Pottawatomie County, for a radar indicated tornado.

Located about two miles east of St. George, the tornado damaged a large tree at the corner of Military Trail and Horseshoe Roads.

Also, in that area remnants of a small tin structure were found in the ditch a few hundred feet away.

Following along the Kansas River, the tornado left minor damage at the Wamego Municipal Airport, east of Wamego, just south of Highway 24.

In a matter of minutes, the tornado crossed Highway 24 and toppled irrigation pivots in fields northwest of Belvue.

Before dissipating just north of town, the tornado ripped a portion of the roof off of one residence, while neighbors had large tree limbs fall across their property.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported with this storm.

The tornado traveled eleven and a half miles in just 15 minutes.

