Tornado tears through Andover, dozens of homes, businesses damaged or destroyed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - What started as a funnel, eventually touching down as a small rope tornado near Andover Friday night gained momentum and grew to a large cone that caused extensive damage throughout the Wichita suburb.

Confirmed damage included destruction of homes, extensive damage to the Andover YMCA and Capital Federal Amphitheater in Andover Central Park, as well as at least minor damage to Andover City Hall and Andover Central High School. The United Way of the Plains reported 50 to 100 structures damaged in Sedgwick County. The United Way said the Andover YMCA took a direct hit.

As of 10:30 p.m. Friday, there were no reported injuries.

“This is very good news after seeing how damaging this tornado was,” the United Way of the Plains said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

A tornado caused extensive damage to the Andover YMCA. (Alice Morris (left picture))

The tornado that slammed Andover came with a powerful storm that continued to trek northeast. A tornado was also confirmed near Rosalia, about 16 miles east of El Dorado.

