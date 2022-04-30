Alzheimer’s Foundation releases tips to help Americans age healthy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As part of National Older Americans Month in May, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America says it has provided 10 steps for healthy aging.

“Each May during National Older Americans Month, we celebrate older adults and honor them for their contributions. Promoting healthy aging helps ensure older adults remain vibrant, integral community members for many years to come,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “Lifestyle choices such as eating a nutritious diet, getting proper sleep, and regularly exercising your body and brain, are all steps individuals can take to promote brain health and wellness and potentially reduce their risk of developing a dementia-related illness.”

AFA said its tips are as follows:

Eat well - Adopt a low-fat diet high on fruits and veggies - like strawberries, blueberries and broccoli. Take daily vitamins. Limit intake of red meats, fried and processed foods, salt, and sugar. In general, foods that are “heart-healthy” or “brain healthy.” Stay active - Physical activity increases blood flow to the brain and can also help improve mood and overall well-being. Brisk walking benefits brain health, while aerobics can boost the heart rate and weight training builds strength and flexibility. Learn new things - Challenge brains to start a new hobby like tennis, speaking a foreign language, a cooking class, or something never done before. Even something as simple as brushing teeth with a non-dominant hand can stimulate the brain by forcing it to think outside of its normal routine. Get enough sleep - Getting a consistent sleep every night is key - at least seven to nine hours is ideal. A good sleep environment is also helpful. Insomnia or sleep apnea can have serious effects on health, memory and thinking. Mind your meds - Medication can affect everyone differently, especially as the aging process progresses. When a new medication is prescribed or an old one that hasn’t been taken in a while, a physician should be advised. Stop smoking and limit alcohol - Smoking can increase the risk of other serious illnesses, while too much can impair judgment and cause accidents - including falls, broken bones and car crashes. Stay connected - An active social life is very important for brain health, cognitive stimulation and mood. Community engagement and group activities can also be beneficial. Know your blood pressure - Blood pressure can impact cognitive functioning. Visit a doctor regularly to check blood pressure and make sure it resides in the normal range. See your doctor - Maintain checkups. Health screenings are crucial to managing chronic illnesses like diabetes, cardiovascular disease and obesity - all of which can impact brain health. Speak with a doctor about concerns or questions. Get a memory screening - Brains need regular checkups, just like other parts of the body. Memory screenings are quick, noninvasive exams for the brain. AFA offers free virtual memory screenings every weekday online or at 866-232-8484.

For more information about the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, or more tips for healthy living, click HERE.

