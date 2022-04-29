Wichita Police: 1-year-old found unresponsive after ingesting pill

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating after a one-year-old child was found unresponsive at a residence in the 2000 block of N. Market on Thursday.

Police said the child was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and placed in Police Protective Custody. He is expected to survive.

Investigators learned that the child had ingested a pill that had fallen on the floor of the home. Tests are ongoing to determine the contents of the pill.

The Wichita Police Department is reminding parents of young children to keep medications out of reach of children.

“Ensure medication is appropriately stored in a prescription bottle with a childproof lid, and properly dispose of unwanted or unneeded medications.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration is conducting a prescription drug take-back day on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Unneeded prescription medications can be dropped off at Wichita Police Department Patrol East Bureau (350 S. Edgemoor) or Patrol West Bureau (661 N. Elder Street) during that time frame. The medications will be disposed of properly.

Note: Eyewitness News has corrected the addresses for Wichita Police Department Patrol East Bureau and Patrol West Bureau, as seen above.

