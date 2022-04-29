Advertisement

Welcome Baby Jubilee prepares moms-to-be, families for bundles of joy

Welcome Baby Jubilee
Welcome Baby Jubilee(Stormont Vail)
By Melissa Brunner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail is welcoming moms-to-be and all their supporters back inside the Welcome Baby Jubilee.

The 2020 event happened right before the pandemic hit, but the 2021 jubilee was held outdoors in October to make it safer. This year, it returns to its traditional format and location, inside the Pozez Education Center,

Having a baby can be an exciting time, but it’s also filled with unknowns, which is where the Welcome Baby Jubilee can help, according to Melinda Theis, RN, a nurse manager at Stormont.

“There’s no guidebook, and I think when you come in to have your baby, we throw a lot of information at you. A lot of that may not be the perfect time to retain everything, so to prepare yourself as much as possible before you come in is a really good idea, and you’ll have those tools in your back pocket when you to take baby home,” she said.

Theis says the jubilee will include nearly two dozen vendors, showcasing products and services to help moms and babies.

“This is an event where we’re bringing together our entire community,” she said.

Attendees also will be able to tour Stormont’s Birthplace facilities, including the breastfeeding clinic and NICU, with tours offered in both English and Spanish. Plus, certified nurse midwife Kristin Perez says it’s the perfect opportunity to ask questions about things like controlling pain, so you know your options before you go into labor.

“If you want to do this naturally, we’re here to support you; if you want medication in an IV or do you want to walk in the halls? Do you want to sit in the hydrotherapy tub? Do you want an epidural? Do you come in wanting everything, or do you want to come in with, ‘I’ll see what I want to do,’” Perez said.

In addition, the jubilee will offer free Tdap vaccines.

“We can vaccinate dad, grandparents, aunts, uncles - anybody that’s going to be spending time with their newborn because baby can’t get their own pertussis vaccine,” Perez said. “Pertussis is whooping cough, and it is very dangerous for newborns - very ill babies and sometimes even death, so we want to prevent their exposure.”

Attendees also can learn about virtual and in-person childbirth preparation classes, and, since the event falls on May Day, they have some fun surprises planned, too.

The Welcome Baby Jubilee is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at Stormont’s Pozez Education Center, off SW 8th and Horne, near the emergency entrance. The Pozez doors will be open, so people can enter there if they prefer not to walk through the hospital.

The event is free. Pre-registration is not required, but you can do so if you’d like at Stormont’s web site.

