Veterans travel back to Wamego following Honor Flight.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Veterans are home after visiting war memorials in the nation’s capital with Wamego students.

Each veteran was accompanied by a Wamego High School National Honor Society student to their memorial in Washington D.C. over the past two days. Some students traveled alongside a relative that served.

The Wamego honor flight returned from their 9th mission to the crowd in downtown Wamego.

Thursday night’s celebration welcoming them back started with the “Red, White and Blue Cruise” event on Lincoln Avenue.

Veterans were given quilts locally made and they wore them as students introduced them to the crowd.

They say the quilts are 60 by 80 inches and they cost about $1,200 dollars.

