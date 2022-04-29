Advertisement

Vassar man arrested after chase through Osage Co.

Jason Fox, 40, of Vassar was arrested Thur., April 28, 2022 by the Osage Co. Sheriff's Office
Jason Fox, 40, of Vassar was arrested Thur., April 28, 2022 by the Osage Co. Sheriff's Office(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Vassar man was arrested after a brief chase that ended on K-68 in Franklin Co.

Just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, Osage Co. Sheriff’s deputies say they tried to stop a vehicle driven by Jason M. Fox, 40, of Vassar near the K-68 Highway junction for a traffic violation.

Deputies said Fox failed to stop and initiated a brief chase. The vehicle came to a stop at K-68 HIghway and Arkansas Rd. in Franklin Co.

Deputies said they arrested Fox and booked him into the Osage Co. Jail for fleeing and eluding law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while a habitual violator, driving with a suspended license and several traffic violations.

