Vassar man arrested after chase through Osage Co.

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Vassar man was arrested after a brief chase that ended on K-68 in Franklin Co.

Just before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, Osage Co. Sheriff’s deputies say they tried to stop a vehicle driven by Jason M. Fox, 40, of Vassar near the K-68 Highway junction for a traffic violation.

Deputies said Fox failed to stop and initiated a brief chase. The vehicle came to a stop at K-68 HIghway and Arkansas Rd. in Franklin Co.

Deputies said they arrested Fox and booked him into the Osage Co. Jail for fleeing and eluding law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while a habitual violator, driving with a suspended license and several traffic violations.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.