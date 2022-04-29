Advertisement

Two Wichita men indicted for conspiracy to sell fentanyl to Kansans

FILE
FILE(WFIE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Wichita men have been charged with a slew of drug trafficking offenses which include the conspiracy to mix fentanyl with heroin, meth and cocaine and sell it to Kansans.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal grand jury in Wichita has returned an indictment that charges two men with drug trafficking offenses.

The Office said Jose Rodriguez-Cardenas, 46, of Wichita has been charged with the following:

  • One count of heroin conspiracy
  • One count of fentanyl conspiracy
  • One count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute
  • Four counts of distribution of a controlled substance
  • One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • One count of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute

Meanwhile, Felix Rodriguez-Flores, 42, of Wichita has been charged with the following:

  • One count of heroin conspiracy
  • One count of fentanyl conspiracy
  • One count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute
  • Six counts of distribution of a controlled substance
  • One count of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

The Office said the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Wichita Police Department are investigating the case while Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Katie Andrusak prosecutes.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damaged garage door at Capital City Nissan shows the place where a vehicle was stolen from...
Man accused of stealing vehicle from inside Topeka dealership by plowing through closed garage door
At least one taken into custody following chase through Topeka
One juvenile in custody following chase through Topeka
A man was taken to a local hospital after a rollover crash Thursday morning near N.W. 70th and...
Man injured in rollover crash Thursday morning along US-75 north of Topeka
Crews responded to a structure fire early Friday in the 4800 block of S.E. 2nd in the Tecumseh...
Crews respond to house fire early Thursday in Tecumseh area
No injuries were reported when a tire came off a semitrailer and struck a school bus Wednesday...
Tire comes of semitrailer, hits school bus with 38 passengers in southwest Kansas

Latest News

Pedestrian hit by car
Topeka man injured late Thursday when struck by truck's mirror on highway near Manhattan
Cyclist hit by car
Car-bicycle collision sends man to Manhattan hospital
Junction City fire
Friday morning fire damages apartment on W. 3rd St. in Junction City
FILE - A flag draped over the side of the Pentagon.
Marshall questions Pentagon on discharge of servicemembers who refused COVID-19 vaccinations
FILE
Parks and Rec. to sell Tulip Time bulbs in time to bloom in Topeka gardens in 2023