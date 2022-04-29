Two Wichita men indicted for conspiracy to sell fentanyl to Kansans

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Wichita men have been charged with a slew of drug trafficking offenses which include the conspiracy to mix fentanyl with heroin, meth and cocaine and sell it to Kansans.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas says a federal grand jury in Wichita has returned an indictment that charges two men with drug trafficking offenses.

The Office said Jose Rodriguez-Cardenas, 46, of Wichita has been charged with the following:

One count of heroin conspiracy

One count of fentanyl conspiracy

One count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute

Four counts of distribution of a controlled substance

One count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

One count of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute

Meanwhile, Felix Rodriguez-Flores, 42, of Wichita has been charged with the following:

One count of heroin conspiracy

One count of fentanyl conspiracy

One count of possession of heroin with intent to distribute

Six counts of distribution of a controlled substance

One count of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute.

The Office said the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Wichita Police Department are investigating the case while Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Katie Andrusak prosecutes.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.