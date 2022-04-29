Topeka man injured late Thursday when struck by truck’s mirror on highway near Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured after he was struck by the mirror of a passing pickup truck Thursday night on a Riley County highway, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 9:33 p.m. near 56th Avenue and K-18 highway, near the Manhattan Regional Airport.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was eastbound on K-18 highway when it swerved to avoid hitting a pedestrian who was in the middle of the right lane.

The SUV’s outside passenger mirror struck the pedestrian, the patrol said.

After the collision, the SUV came to rest on the shoulder of the highway while the pedestrian was in the lane of travel, the patrol said.

The pedestrian, identified as Curtis D. New, 32, of Topeka, was transported to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of what the patrol said were suspected minor injuries.

The Silverado’s driver, Adam N. Lee, 30, of Manhattan, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Lee, who was alone in the truck, wasn’t wearing his seat belt.

