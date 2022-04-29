Thousands of former Marinello Schools of Beauty students will have fed loans forgiven

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students left in the lurch when Marinello Schools of Beauty closed will have their federal student loans discharged, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

The now-shuttered cosmetology school had locations in Topeka at 29th and Kansas and also in Manhattan, Wichita, and Overland Park. The century-old institution closed all 56 of its U.S. locations more than six years ago -- after the U.S. Department of Education cut off loans and grants. The agency accused the operators of preying on students, misleading them about the quality of their programs, and leaving them with unaffordable debt.

Some 28,000 loans totaling $238 million dollars will be forgiven. They belong to students who enrolled in the schools from 2009 until they closed in February of 2016. Some students were welcomed by other cosmetology schools in the area.

