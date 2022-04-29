Advertisement

Thousands of former Marinello Schools of Beauty students will have fed loans forgiven

Kansas campuses were in Topeka, Manhattan, Wichita, and Overland Park
(KOLO)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Students left in the lurch when Marinello Schools of Beauty closed will have their federal student loans discharged, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

The now-shuttered cosmetology school had locations in Topeka at 29th and Kansas and also in Manhattan, Wichita, and Overland Park. The century-old institution closed all 56 of its U.S. locations more than six years ago -- after the U.S. Department of Education cut off loans and grants. The agency accused the operators of preying on students, misleading them about the quality of their programs, and leaving them with unaffordable debt.

Some 28,000 loans totaling $238 million dollars will be forgiven. They belong to students who enrolled in the schools from 2009 until they closed in February of 2016. Some students were welcomed by other cosmetology schools in the area.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damaged garage door at Capital City Nissan shows the place where a vehicle was stolen from...
Man accused of stealing vehicle from inside Topeka dealership by plowing through closed garage door
At least one taken into custody following chase through Topeka
One juvenile in custody following chase through Topeka
A man was taken to a local hospital after a rollover crash Thursday morning near N.W. 70th and...
Man injured in rollover crash Thursday morning along US-75 north of Topeka
Crews responded to a structure fire early Friday in the 4800 block of S.E. 2nd in the Tecumseh...
Crews respond to house fire early Thursday in Tecumseh area
No injuries were reported when a tire came off a semitrailer and struck a school bus Wednesday...
Tire comes of semitrailer, hits school bus with 38 passengers in southwest Kansas