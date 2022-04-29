Advertisement

Thousands of books available at the annual MHK Library book sale

MHK Library annual book sale ready to go at City Park
MHK Library annual book sale ready to go at City Park(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 10 thousand books in Manhattan are ready to find their new home this weekend.

The Manhattan Library Association is hosting its annual book sale at the Wefald Pavilion in Manhattan’s City Park.

Volunteers spent hours Friday morning organizing more than 450 boxes of books, CDs and DVDs by genre.

The books range from titles for toddlers to selections for avid readers to purchase as well.

“The money that they raise at that sale, actually goes back to library programs, and just basically giving back to our community. So, you know it’s kind of a win, win, you get a feel good by purchasing something at the sale, it then goes back into the library being able to do something fun for everyone.” Manhattan Public Library Head of Community Engagement, Maddy Ogle says.

The Book Sale is open to the public on Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm and they accept cash, check and cards.

