Stormont recognizes therapy animal ‘Paw Squad,’ ahead of National Therapy Animal day

By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday, April 30, is National Therapy Animal Day and Stormont Vail Health recognized some of its own animal helpers.

Stormont celebrated its therapy companions, also called the paw squad, Friday, April 29 with a nice picnic.

According to Stormont, its paw squad provides patients and employees a way to decompress and overcome feelings of burn-out.

Sarah Elsen, Stormont’s director of guest experiences, building blocks, and volunteer services said the therapy dogs also provide patients with love and support during tough times.

”A lot of our patients, when you enter a hospital, they are not here for a good reason, normally, so we have a lot of them missing their pets at home or are missing their families and need some extra love and support and having a pet that can come up and give them that unconditional love just really helps brighten their day and lifts their spirits as well,” said Elsen.

