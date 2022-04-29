Severe storms likely today coming in two waves

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We are tracking a dangerous weather potential beginning after 5pm and ending around midnight. There are two scenarios with storms today. The first is storms developing along a dryline in the late afternoon/evening and the second is storms developing along a cold front tonight. Storms that develop along the dryline have the highest threat for producing baseball size hail, 70 mph winds and even a high chance at a tornado. Storms along the cold front carry a higher wind threat with some hail. Stay weather aware through the night and be sure and download the 13 Weather App if you need to!

Isolated storms will develop late this afternoon, anytime after 4pm is fair game. Highest chance will be out toward central Kansas closer to the dry-line. This is when the highest potential of a tornado and very large hail could occur. 70 mph wind gusts also are possible. This threat will linger until the cold front catches up to the dryline. Once the cold front catches up to the dryline, the tornado threat diminishes, the very large hail threat diminishes as well however golf ball size hail is still possible with wind 60-70 mph being the primary hazard. This line of storms will push through by midnight when most of the activity will be east of the WIBW viewing area so this is not expected to be a late night event.

This Afternoon: Skies have been gradually clearing to some degree allowing for heating which boosts our atmospheric energy. The jet stream is also overhead and a dryline is currently situated in Central Kansas. Storms to develop along that dryline in Central Kansas after 4pm moving our direction reaching Northeast Kansas around 5pm. We are NOT expecting widespread storms with the dryline storms, but one or two very strong storms is looking likely. Cold front moves through after 8pm with wind and hail the main hazards at that time.

Tonight: Severe weather likely before midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds S/W 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s-low 60s north and near 70 south. Winds W 10-20, gusts up to 35 mph.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds W 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Storms move back in late Sunday night into Monday with on and off showers/storms for much of next week keeping temperatures steady in the mid-upper 40s for lows and 60s for highs. We’ll watch for a severe weather threat Monday and Wednesday however as of now the greatest risk will remain closer to the Oklahoma border.

Taking Action:

Storms will last through 11am, a few severe t-storm warnings may exist however the severe weather won’t be as widespread as this evening. With all hazards possible this evening including tornadoes have a plan on what you will do in case a warning is issued for your area. PLEASE do not ask us if and when storms will be in your specific location, that is not known. What is known is the highest risk for severe weather will occur 4pm-1am with the greatest risk for tornados likely before 10pm. We will be live-streaming all evening for us to keep you updated. Sunday will have better weather vs Saturday for any weekend outdoor activities with lighter winds, more sun and a warmer afternoon.

Moderate Storm risk for Northeast Kansas, Enhanced risk everywhere else. (WIBW)

